



HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania State Police say that more than $8.6 million in illegal drugs were confiscated in the past three months.

State police announced on Tuesday that troopers had confiscated $8,630,235 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and other illegal drugs in 2019’s third quarter.

From July 1 through Sept. 30, almost 200 pounds of cocaine and more than 35 pounds of heroin and fentanyl combined were seized by troopers.

State police estimate the confiscated cocaine has a street value of $4.2 million. They estimate the seized heroin and fentanyl are worth almost a combined $1 million.

In addition to seized drugs, state police say they took 1,083 pounds of medication as part of its drug take-back program.

At 65 Pennsylvania State Police stations, there are drug take-back boxes residents can place unwanted prescriptions and medications.

They say it’s part of an effort to fight the opioid epidemic in Pennsylvania.