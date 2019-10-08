MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) — Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala is visiting a local high school to examine recent security upgrades made over the last couple of years.
Montour School District announced Tuesday Zappala is touring the school on Wednesday.
The school said the upgrades include armed police officers, a state-of-the-art camera system, security reviewing room and license plate-reading cameras.
Zappala will be joined on the tour by school officials and local elected officials.
“I was happy that my office was able to work with the administration at Montour to provide the license plate-reading cameras,” Zappala said in a release. “Along with the resource officers and other security cameras that have been installed, Montour is really focused on providing a safe learning environment.”
You must log in to post a comment.