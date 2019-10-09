PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chazz Palminteri traded the stage for the kitchen.

The actor is known for his role in “A Bronx Tale,” but on Tuesday he was in the Strip District learning how to make Mancini’s famous twisted bread.

“I’d rather make movies,” Palminteri said. “This ain’t easy.”

“A Bronx Tale” is a musical and will be in Pittsburgh at the Benedum Center next month.

It is a story about a man who is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be.

“My father was the one who said, ‘Hey, the working man is the tough guy, not the wise guy. Get up in the morning and work for a living doesn’t take much to pull the trigger.’ That’s why people after 30 years, the movie just resonates with them,” Palminteri said.

You can catch “A Bronx Tale” Nov. 19-24.