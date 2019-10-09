



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the daughters of late Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney has died.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, 50-year-old Joan M. Rooney Clancy died in Massachusetts on Oct. 1.

Clancy was a teacher at a parochial school in Northborough, Massachusetts, and had a law degree from Duquesne University.

She also attended Shady Side Academy, John Carroll University and Framingham State University.

Clancy leaves behind a husband and three children.

She is survived by her mother, Patricia Rooney, along with two sisters and four brothers.

The Post-Gazette reports her funeral was held last weekend.

Steelers fans who would like to honor her memory are asked to donate to the Buddy Dog Humane Society in Sudbury, Massachusetts.