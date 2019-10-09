  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers fans now know a time frame for one of the latest injuries to the offense.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports that wide receiver James Washington will miss a few weeks with a shoulder injury.

“#Steelers WR James Washington is expected to miss a few weeks with a shoulder injury suffered on Sunday, source said. Another challenge for either Mason Rudolph or Devlin Hodges this week.”

Washington was hurt in the middle of the 26-23 Ravens loss in overtime last Sunday at Heinz Field. The Steelers also lost running back Jaylen Samuels for a month to a knee injury and cornerback Steven Nelson is dealing with a groin injury.

The Steelers are back in action on the road this weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers for Sunday Night Football.

