PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers fans now know a time frame for one of the latest injuries to the offense.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports that wide receiver James Washington will miss a few weeks with a shoulder injury.
“#Steelers WR James Washington is expected to miss a few weeks with a shoulder injury suffered on Sunday, source said. Another challenge for either Mason Rudolph or Devlin Hodges this week.”
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2019
Washington was hurt in the middle of the 26-23 Ravens loss in overtime last Sunday at Heinz Field. The Steelers also lost running back Jaylen Samuels for a month to a knee injury and cornerback Steven Nelson is dealing with a groin injury.
The Steelers are back in action on the road this weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers for Sunday Night Football.
