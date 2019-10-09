  • KDKA TVOn Air

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — The Johnstown Police Department seized 60 pounds of marijuana with some help from a K9.

(Photo Credit: Johnstown Police/Twitter)

In a tweet Wednesday, the Johnstown Police said they seized the drugs with the help of Thor.

The police said a Ferndale man was arrested for attempting to bring the drugs to the Johnstown area.

