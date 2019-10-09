Comments
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — The Johnstown Police Department seized 60 pounds of marijuana with some help from a K9.
In a tweet Wednesday, the Johnstown Police said they seized the drugs with the help of Thor.
The police said a Ferndale man was arrested for attempting to bring the drugs to the Johnstown area.
K9 Officer Thor poses with the 60lbs of marijuana that he helped find yesterday. A local Ferndale man has been arrested for attempting to bring this illegal drug to the streets of the Johnstown area. pic.twitter.com/IIoKbldrf6
— Johnstown Police (@JtownPD) October 9, 2019
