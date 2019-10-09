PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Mounted Patrol threw a birthday celebration for one of its horses.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the police wished a happy birthday to Lord Stanley, who turned eight yesterday.
The horse’s party included decorations, festive party attire and homemade treats, the post said.
Pictures show Lord Stanley with a birthday hat on and a button that said, “birthday boy.”
The horse also was given an apple with the No. 8 in it. Homemade treats were presented with the apple on a plate.
