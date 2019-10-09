MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala listened, asked questions and gave school administrators his suggestions as he toured Montour High School to examine recent security upgrades.

The district said it was priority to make security upgrades.

At the end of the 2017-2018 school year, the superintendent asked teachers how safe they felt at school. Less than 40 percent said they felt safe. Since then several changes were made for the 2018-2019 school year.

That number went up to 94 percent.

The upgrades included switching from unarmed to armed security guards in each building.

“We also purchased an electronic emergency notification and communication system so that any staff member can call for a drill or alert staff of an event in any case of an emergency,” said Montour Safety and Security Coordinator Dr. Eric Sparkenbaugh.

A license plate reader was installed and then the district switched its emergency response protocol to run, hide and fight from a shelter in place and the entire staff was trained.

“If we’re gonna protect our children, we’re gonna fund the money,” said Zappala. “We are going to establish a committee to insure that what’s being done here is being done at every school district across Allegheny County.”