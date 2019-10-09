



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Hunters and anglers beware, your information may not be safe if you’re purchasing licenses online.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) and the Pennsylvania Game Commission say they’ve received several reports from hunters and trappers who tried to purchase a license online and never received them.

“The only proven, reputable and reliable methods for purchasing Pennsylvania fishing licenses and permits are through the PFBC’s online portal The Outdoor Shop or in-person from a retail license issuing agent,” said Bernie Matscavage, Director of the PFBC Bureau of Administration.

Choosing a third-party website may risk your money and personal information.

Customers can tell if the site is fraudulent if they are asked to pay an added fee that could be as much as $50.

Anyone who encounters a website offering that does not link to The Outdoor Shop to complete the transaction should call the PFBC Fishing License Help Line at (877)707-4085 or the Game Commission’s license division at (717)787-2084.

If you’re a victim of this scam click here to notify the PA Attorney General.