



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pitt football player was surprised with a special award on Wednesday.

Tre Tipton received the Allstate American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team trophy for his commitment to the community. He is one of 22 student-athletes to earn the honor.

The fifth-year wide receiver was helping the Hill District football team with drills Wednesday evening when he was surprised with the award.

“I feel like it’s our job, with the influence we have, to influence these kids out here,” Tipton said. “To give them opportunities to think that they can be more than just an athlete. … Whatever I do, whatever it may be, I hope it allows them to believe in that.”

Tipton is also the founder of Living Out Vicariously Everyday, a non-profit that helps student-athletes who face mental, emotional and physical struggles.

Tre Tipton was surprised with his Allstate AFCA Good Works Team award as the Panthers assisted with a Hill District Rebels practice tonight.

