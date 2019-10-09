



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– From pierogies to the Pittsburgh parking chair, this event has something for everyone with its iconic Pittsburgh traditions.

The EQT Foundation says registration is still open for the race that is set for November 2.

Officials of P3R say the race will begin in State Square, head towards the North Side, and end in the Strip District.

Participants will be surrounded by volunteers wearing Mr. Rodgers’ staple red cardigan, along with special guests including Chris Hoke, Steeler Alumni, and Pittsburgh Dad.

“EQT is excited to be part of the team that is bringing the very best of Pittsburgh to our city’s runners for this year’s EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler,” said Ellen Rossi, EQT Foundation Manager.

“It’s going to be an amazing event that will give runners the full Pittsburgh experience with every mile.”

All EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler runners will receive a special bourbon-spiked Turner’s Iced Tea with their race bib.

Click here for more details about the race.