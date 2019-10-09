



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pattern is setting up with us being dry with plenty of sunshine through at least Friday and possibly through the weekend.

At this point, it still looks like we will see some rain as cool air is reinforced by a cool front on Saturday.

The latest data is showing rain chances starting to dry up on Saturday though with a frontal passage.

Besides that, typical weather is expected over the next seven days. While we won’t see much rain over the next seven days, which is great for fall foliage, we have seen plenty for the year.

As of today, Pittsburgh has recorded 42.03 inches of rain. That’s a surplus of 11.62 inches from the “normal.”

If you’re wondering how we stand next to last year’s record rainfall, we are falling behind. Last year, had seen nearly 46 inches of rain through today.

