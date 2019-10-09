Comments
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — At least one person has died in a two-vehicle crash along busy Route 51 northbound in Westmoreland County.
According to emergency officials, the fatal crash happened north of Willowbrook Road in Rostraver Township just before noon.
PennDOT says all lanes have been closed between Willowbrook Road and Fellsburg Road and Salem Church Road and Webster Hollow Road.
Emergency officials in Rostraver say Route 51 northbound will be restricted for several hours.
