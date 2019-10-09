SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Scott Township man is behind bars, charged with trying to barge into two women’s apartment while half-naked.

James Lipinski is facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, resisting arrest, loitering and prowling at night and burglary.

According to the criminal complaint, Lipinski is accused of terrorizing two of his neighbors at the Chatham Park Apartments last month.

Police say he was naked from the waist down on the night on Sept. 30 when he loudly knocked on the door of an apartment two doors down from his own.

The criminal complaint says one of the women who live there checked through the peep hole and then only opened the door far enough for the chain to catch.

She told police that Lipinski was looking for “the laundry man,” which she believed was a reference to the nearby laundry room. After seeing he had no pants on, she told Lipinski he needed to go upstairs and tried to shut the door.

Police say that’s when Lipinski tried to push his way into the apartment.

Investigators say Lipinski used enough force to nearly knock the bolted chain off the wall. The woman called for her roommate and the pair was able to force the door shut and re-lock it.

Police say Lipinski also got into an empty apartment and defecated on the floor.

When officers went to his apartment to arrest him, they say Lipinski spit on them, fought with them and even injured one officer’s hand by grabbing it and twisting it.

Police called for backup and it took a total of eight officers and a Taser to take him into custody. He managed to slip his handcuffs several times.

Lipinski was checked over at UPMC Mercy Hospital and then taken to jail.

Police say Lipinski suffers from mental issues and is cared for at a residential care home.