



BURGGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Dr. Rainé Riggs, the daughter-in-law of Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, has died from cancer at age 46.

According to the Lee & Martin Funeral Home in Burgettstown, Riggs died Saturday, just two days after she was diagnosed with cancer.

She was a native of Burgettstown.

Riggs was a neuropsychologist and married to Levi Sanders.

According to her obituary, the two met while they both worked at an emergency food shelter in Vermont.

Riggs is survived by her father Richard, mother Rinda Yukevich Riggs, husband Levi, and children Suneee, Ryleigh, and Grayson.

The funeral home is holding private visitation and services.

They are asking anyone wishing to remember Dr. Riggs to make a donation in her memory to Love Without Boundaries.