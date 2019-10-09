PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of Pitt’s most productive offensive weapons has been added to and end of the year award watch list.

Pitt Athletics announced wide receiver Taysir Mack has been named to the prestigious Biletnikoff Award Watch List. The award is presented to college football’s outstanding receiver each season.

“Pitt WR Taysir Mack has been added to the prestigious Biletnikoff Award Watch List!”

Pitt WR Taysir Mack has been added to the prestigious Biletnikoff Award Watch List! 🏆 @BiletnikoffAwrd 🔗 https://t.co/k8hj7UOXxm#H2P pic.twitter.com/dTSnUjvllW — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) October 9, 2019

Mack ranks sixth nationally in receptions with 41 catches and 13th in receiving yards (511). At the season’s midpoint, he is on pace to become the Panthers’ first 1,000-yard receiver since Tyler Boyd in 2014.

Pitt Football has had two Biletnikoff Award winners in the past including Larry Fitzgerald in 2003 and Antonio Bryant in 2000.

The 2019 award winner will be announced during the college football awards on December 12th.