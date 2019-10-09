MIAMI (KDKA) — Court documents show that Britney Taylor has dismissed a federal lawsuit against Antonio Brown and will now take action at the state level.
The documents, submitted on October 8th, state that Taylor will continue to pursue lawsuit in State Court in Broward County, Florida.
“NEW: Antonio Brown’s accuser, Britney Taylor drops her federal civil complaint accusing Brown of sexual assault and rape, and says she intends to purse her action in state court in Florida.”
NEW: Antonio Brown's accuser, Britney Taylor drops her federal civil complaint accusing Brown of sexual assault and rape, and says she intends to purse her action in state court in Florida.@boston25 pic.twitter.com/d95FU3GWeQ
— Peter Wilson (@PetesWire) October 9, 2019
Taylor has filed a lawsuit against Brown for multiple instances of sexual misconduct, including some that occurred in the Pittsburgh area. Brown has denied all allegations.
The Allegheny County District Attorney’s office looked into the case, but say criminal charges can not be filed due to the statute of limitations. There have been no criminal charges filed against Brown since the multiple instances of sexual misconduct have come to light.
Brown was released by the New England Patriots last month after the sexual misconduct lawsuits were levied on the star athlete.
You must log in to post a comment.