



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Everyone knew about DeAngelo Williams’ connection with breast cancer while he played for the Steelers.

He made it very apparent by dying his hair pink for the cause in October to honor his late mother Sandra Hill, who passes away from the disease in 2014.

Williams has made it a point to cover mammogram costs for women in need over the last five years, but the total heading into this Fall was staggering.

Williams has paid for more than 500 screenings across various cities that have meaning to him, including Pittsburgh, Memphis and Charlotte.

“This is dedicated to my mom, my aunts & women everywhere affected by Breast Cancer. I love you. #WeAreInThisTogether”

People Magazine says Williams lost his mother when she was just 53-years old, while losing four other aunts in his family before the age of 50.

Williams and his foundation initially provided 53 screenings in honor of losing his mother in 2014. The work and dedication to the cause has been amazing since then.