HOUSTON (KDKA) — In what seems to be a common trend in the 2019 MLB Postseason, former Pirates pitchers are taking the spotlight on other teams.

Thursday night has been deemed the “Huntington Bowl” by some, because two of Neal Huntington’s biggest draft picks are set to start for the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays in a critical game 5 of the American League Divisional Series.

Gerrit Cole and Tyler Glasnow take the rubber in the elimination game at Houston’s Minute Maid Park at 7:00 p.m.

Both pitchers were traded away from the Pirates in 2018 after Glasnow did not show the promise at the major league level for Pittsburgh and Cole was going to demand more money than the Bucs were willing to spend in free agency to bring him back.

Cole was dealt before that season began to Houston for third baseman Colin Moran, pitchers Joe Musgrove and Michael Feliz as well as outfield prospect Jason Martin. Then, towards the trade deadline, the Bucs sent Glasnow and other top prospect outfielder Austin Meadows as well as pitcher Shane Baz to the Rays for Chris Archer.

On top of those two names, former Pirates starter Charlie Morton is also with the Rays, after pitching for the World Series winning Astros two seasons ago, and is playing lights out as one of the best arms in the organization.

Former Bucco free agent acquisition Daniel Hudson never really panned out in Pittsburgh, but playing a crucial reliever role with the Washington Nationals who are moving on to the NLCS after taking down the Los Angeles Dodgers. Also, former closer Mark Melancon was just eliminated with the Atlanta Braves, who also employ former Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli.

There were plenty of names from Pirates past that have popped up in the MLB Postseason for other teams, and some fans are voicing their displeasure to see what talent the Bucs have lost in recent years.

Glasnow vs Cole in a playoff elimination game is just a nightmare for any and all Pittsburgh Pirates fans. — Jonny Heller (@jonnyheller) October 9, 2019

Dream scenario tonight; Cole and Glasnow pitch 0-0 gems into the 8th, Meadows hits a go ahead bomb in the 9th and Morton comes in for the save sending the Pirates into further public embarrassment. Please Baseball Gods make this happen. #LetsGoBucs — AJ Corder (@ajcorder94) October 10, 2019

Seeing Morton, Hudson, And Melancon these playoffs, plus these 2, strongly outweighs the reclamations of Burnett/Liriano/Volquez/Happ….shows Uncle Ray lost his touch. @Pirates new approach to developing and using pitchers starts next I guess? pic.twitter.com/mNhTqSonNM — Nick Drain (@PierreDrain25) October 10, 2019

