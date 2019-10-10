Comments
From the Fort Duquesne Bridge, take the ramp to 19/North 65 (Exit 1C) toward Ohio River Boulevard
Take the ramp to South 19/To 51 toward West End Bridge/Chateau Street/Western Avenue
Turn right onto Western Avenue
Turn right onto Allegheny Avenue
Follow Allegheny Avenue to Reedsdale Street
End detour
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews will be replacing some signs on the upper deck of the Fort Duquesne Bridge on Thursday night and Friday morning.
A single-lane restriction will be in place, starting tonight at 10 p.m., PennDOT announced. The ramp to the North Shore will be closed to traffic.
All lanes will reopen before Friday morning’s rush hour.
Officials will then close the entire upper deck of the bridge from 10 p.m. Friday until noon on Saturday.
The posted detour can be found below.
Fort Duquesne Bridge Ramp to the North Shore (Exit 1B)
