PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Actor Jason Momoa, best known for starring as DC Comics’ “Aquaman,” is coming to Pittsburgh to shoot a new feature film for Netflix.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Momoa will star as a dad sworn to protect his daughter after the death of his wife in the Netflix thriller, “Sweet Girl.”
The movie begins shooting this fall.
Momoa will produce and Brian Andrew Mendoza will make his directorial debut.
In addition to “Aquaman,” Momoa is also well known for his role in “Game of Thrones.”
Netflix has also made two seasons of its “Mindhunter” series here, as well as new series “I Am Not Okay With This,” which will debut on the streaming service in 2020.
