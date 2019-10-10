Comments
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – A Johnstown drug bust turned up a large amount of candy that looks just like Nerds Ropes — except they’re laced with THC.
On Facebook, the Johnstown Police Department said they recently found Nerds Ropes containing THC when they were executing a search warrant in Stoneycreek Township.
The Johnstown Police also just seized 60 pounds of marijuana from Stoneycreek Township.
Police also told parents to be “vigilant” as Halloween approaches.
“Drug laced edibles are packaged like regular candy and may be hard to distinguish from the real candy,” the post says.
