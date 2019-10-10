



LOS ANGELES (AP) – A man charged with selling rapper Mac Miller the drugs that killed him last year has pleaded not guilty.

Cameron Pettit entered the plea Thursday in federal court in Los Angeles.

He stood alongside his attorney and spoke only to answer a judge’s questions.

Prosecutors allege the 28-year-old sold Miller cocaine and pills that contained the powerful opioid fentanyl two days before the 26-year-old rapper died of an accidental overdose in September 2018.

Pettit, who has been in custody since his Sept. 4 arrest, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison if convicted of a charge related to Miller’s death.

Two others, who prosecutors say acted as supplier and messenger to Pettit, have also been charged in the case. It’s not clear when they’ll be arraigned.

