IRWIN (KDKA) — A student-led, pro-life club is stirring controversy with the baked goods they handed out at Norwin High School in Westmoreland County.

The cupcakes came with green icing and sprinkles, as well as a note that read: “Each cupcake is for a child who does not get to celebrate a birthday because of abortion.”

It also had the Twitter handle “@KnightsForLife,” printed on it.

According to a statement from Norwin High School Superintendent Dr. Jeff Taylor, the club asked for and was given permission by the high school’s principal to distribute the cupcakes and attached flyers on Wednesday, which was National Pro-Life Cupcake Day.

The superintendent says the student organization Knights for Life is a charter of the larger Students for Life of America Club.

The superintendent’s statement reads in part: “The 20 members of the club are passionate about the club and its mission and are respectful in their participation and distribution of materials.”

