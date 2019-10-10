



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are going to start seeing more and more changes in the color of the leaves in the area.

Even though the weather has felt like summer for most of October, it is fall.

And many people are awaiting the beginning of the beautiful fall color.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources just issued its weekly fall foliage report.

While it says the Pittsburgh area is nearing “peak color,’ there really isn’t a whole lot of color to speak of.

There is a little color, but it does not appear to be near peak color south of Route 422.

Now, once you get north of Butler, the color really starts to break out.

Here in Pittsburgh, the color will be at its best in the next two or three weeks.

Sunny days and cool, nighttime temperatures are the key to great color.

We have been overachieving in the sunshine category, but the cooler temperatures have been a bit harder to come by.

We will see a big dip in temperatures next week, and hopefully, that will start kicking the color into gear around Pittsburgh.