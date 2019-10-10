



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The former site of the Civic Arena is moving closer to redevelopment.

A series of votes is expected Thursday by the Pittsburgh Urban Redevelopment Authority to clear the way for new residential construction.

They plan to develop the area with new commercial, entertainment and office space, as well as affordable housing.

City Councilman and URA member R. Daniel Lavelle told our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the votes will be “historic and unprecedented.”

He said it could get construction off the ground for the construction of the first 288 housing units, he told the PG.

The development is also expected to include a music venue and parking garage.

The Pittsburgh Penguins hold the development rights to the site.

Several community groups from the Hill District say they would like to give residents the chance to review the plans before the voting begins.

