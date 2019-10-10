Comments
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A missing woman from Westmoreland County has been found dead.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner announced Thursday that the body of Dina Kotlar, who went missing Tuesday night in Rostraver Township, was found in Allegheny County.
The county said the body was found at the Sutersville Trail in a wooded area at 7:51 a.m.
When Kotlar, 48, disappeared, officials say she was driving a Dodge Nitro with a firefighter sticker on the back. Officials have not yet said if the SUV was located as well.
No cause of death was announced.
