PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It was glitz, glamour and trash bags Thursday night to help the Salvation Army.
It was their annual Garbage Bag Gala & Fashion Show at the Sheraton Pittsburgh Hotel at Station Square.
Designers from across the region competed to see who could create the best gown made from garbage.
The event raised $50,000 for the Family Caring Center, which offers housing for homeless families.
KDKA’s Susan Koeppen was the emcee and wore a dress made of VHS tape.
