Filed Under:Garbage Bag Gala, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Salvation Army


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It was glitz, glamour and trash bags Thursday night to help the Salvation Army.

It was their annual Garbage Bag Gala & Fashion Show at the Sheraton Pittsburgh Hotel at Station Square.

Designers from across the region competed to see who could create the best gown made from garbage.

The event raised $50,000 for the Family Caring Center, which offers housing for homeless families.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

KDKA’s Susan Koeppen was the emcee and wore a dress made of VHS tape.

