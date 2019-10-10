EAST EARL, Pa. (KDKA) – A Pennsylvania cake decorator created an incredible life-sized deer cake that’s going viral on Facebook.
The giant life-sized cake was made by Cake Decorating Supervisor Pam McNeal at Shady Maple Farm Market in East Earl, Lancaster County.
The photo, shared on the farm market’s Facebook page Saturday, is going viral with over 1,700 likes and nearly 2,000 shares.
In addition to making wedding and specialty cakes, Shady Maple has a farm market, a smorgasbord and a gift shop.
If you want a life-sized deer cake or your own unique confection, you can reach out to a baker by calling 717-354-4981, contacting them through Facebook or using a form on their website.
Whoever gets to eat this cake will definitely hold the occasion near and “deer” to their heart.
