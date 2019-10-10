Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Wabtec Corporation, a Wilmerding-based company, is opening its global headquarters in Pittsburgh.
Wabtec, originally based in the borough of Wilmerding, Allegheny County, says it will officially have the grand opening of its Pittsburgh location on Oct. 15.
In a press release, the company cites Pittsburgh’s reputation as a “technology hub” as a reason why they picked the city’s business district as its new global headquarters.
The company says 250 employees will work at the new location on 30 Isabella Street.
Wabtec is a Fortune 500 company that, according to a press release, has “digital expertise, technological innovation, and world-class manufacturing and services, enabling the digital-rail-and-transit ecosystems.”
You must log in to post a comment.