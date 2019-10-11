PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after two men were shot in the city’s Knoxville section Friday morning.

The shooting was reported around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Wilbur Street. The ShotSpotter system alerted police to the gunfire.

According to emergency officials, the two victims were in a vehicle.

Police say when first responders arrived, they saw the vehicle trying to speed away.

“Pittsburgh Bureau of Police from Zone 3 responded to a ShotSpotter at 9:56 a.m. at the 800 block of Georgia Avenue. When police arrived, they spotted a vehicle traveling at a high-rate of speed. When they stopped the vehicle, two men were found inside. Pittsburgh Police are still investigating.”

Police managed to pull over that vehicle over and EMS took the men the hospital.

Emergency officials say both men are in stable condition with gunshot wounds to the lower body.

Police were on scene into the afternoon investigating and collecting evidence. They have not yet released a motive or description of the suspect.

Pittsburgh Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to give them a call.