PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Audubon Society says climate change could have big impact on certain species of birds that live in this area.
According to a new report, nearly two-thirds of all birds in North America could become extinct if lawmakers don’t take steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
They say even an overall temperature change of about two degrees would impact hundreds of species of birds.
Locally, 14 species could be affected, including the field sparrow and the wood thrush.
The full study can be found here.
