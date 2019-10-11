Comments
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (KDKA) — A woman from Duquesne pled guilty to two separate charges for her role in a West Virginia heroin distribution operation.
Jalisa “Ashley” Hawkins, a 30-year-old from Duquesne pled guilty to one charge of conspiracy to distribute heroin and one count of distribution of heroin in the proximity of a protected location.
According to the court, Hawkins admitted to distributing heroin near Emmanuel Christian School in Clarksburg between January 2016 and May 2016 along with other locations.
Hawkins was sentenced to 77 months in prison.
