PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds of volunteers got together to celebrate the COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Day of Caring.

The volunteers went to different sites in Allegheny and Bulter Counties to make improvements on Friday.

They painted buildings, created murals and worked on cleanup projects.

The Day of Caring is an annual event.

But this year, it had a special meaning for many volunteers.

“We are here at the Jewish Community Center in advance on (Oct. 27), which is coming up,” said Travis Paul, global finance manager at PPG. “We are here to be involved and paint. … We are going to be painting a mural in remembrance of 10/27.”

PPG and the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania teamed up to make the event possible.