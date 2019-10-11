Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– All JCPenney stores in the Pittsburgh area will hold National Hiring Day events on October 15.
The company is looking to hire as many as 215 seasonal positions to prepare for the holiday season.
Available positions include customer service and support positions include cashiers, replenishment specialists, SEPHORA beauty consultants.
Management will conduct in-person interviews with same-day verbal offers.
Anyone who is interested is encouraged to apply online or in-store at an applicant kiosk, prior to attending the event.
