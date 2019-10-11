Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ/KDKA) — Lipari Foods has issued a voluntary recall of Premo Ham & Cheese Wedge Sandwiches and Fresh Grab Ham & Cheese Wedge Sandwiches due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weekend immune systems.
The product was distributed to retail stores throughout Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
The FDA urges consumers to not consume the product. Consumers should discard the products or return them to the point of purchase.
You must log in to post a comment.