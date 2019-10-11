



NEW ORLEANS (KDKA) — The principal of a New Orleans high school recently turned down free lunch offered to the school’s faculty by Chick-Fil-A to support the LGBTQ staff.

According to WWL-TV, the principal released a statement saying the chain restaurant’s values don’t align with the school’s.

“Out of respect to our LGBTQ staff, we have chosen to not serve Chick-Fil-A at an employee lunch. The #1 rule at Lusher is to ‘Be Kind’ and we live this motto every day,” Corbett said. “Chick-Fil-A has been politically outspoken about its views, and we feel it is not part of Lusher’s culture of kindness and community,” said Dr. Steven Corbett, principal of Lusher Charter School.

The free lunch for Lusher High School is just one of many being given to Orleans Parish schools by the College Football Playoff Foundation.

According to Tony Fay, spokesperson for the College Football Playoff Foundation, this meal is one of many gestures the foundation does to support the New Orleans community for hosting the Sugar Bowl and College Football Championship.

Fay said he understands and respects the school’s decision and will bring the teachers food from a different restaurant.

Chick-fil-A has reportedly donated millions of dollars to groups that oppose same-sex marriage.

In 2012, the company’s chief operating officer criticized same-sex marriage, which prompted some politicians to block the chain from expanding in certain locations.