PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A heart surgeon from Pittsburgh is among a group of suspects arrested in Texas as part of a child predator sting.

Dr. Shawn Paul Robinson is employed at University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. He was taking part in a fellowship program for heart specialization.

He’s now on administrative leave after being one of eight men arrested in the undercover sting.

The 38-year-old doctor from Pittsburgh was taken into custody in Houston.

Authorities say, as part of the sting operation, the suspects thought they were talking to children online and trying to set up meetings with them.

During a Thursday afternoon news conference, authorities released the names of the eight men.

The officers called it “Operation Back To School III,” conducted by the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Task Force.

They were trained by the FBI for this type of operation, and used online personas to pose as minors using social media apps.

Robinson posted $15,000 bond and is now out of jail.

Most of the men face one felony charge of online solicitation of a minor.

If convicted, the suspects face two to 20 years in prison.

