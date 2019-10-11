Filed Under:Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph will not play Sunday against the Chargers.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Friday that the Steelers ruled the QB out.

Devin Hodges will start in his place, making his first NFL start.

Rudolph was knocked out of Sunday’s game with a concussion but did participate in practice on Wednesday.

