Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph will not play Sunday against the Chargers.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Friday that the Steelers ruled the QB out.
Steelers ruling out QB Mason Rudolph from Sunday night’s game against the Chargers. Devlin Hodges will make his first NFL start.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2019
Devin Hodges will start in his place, making his first NFL start.
Rudolph was knocked out of Sunday’s game with a concussion but did participate in practice on Wednesday.
