PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — What a beautiful Friday we have on tap!
Sunshine and lower 70s are in the forecast for today with high pressure keeping us in dry weather throughout the day.
A cold front approaches overnight bringing a few showers early Saturday morning (.10-.25”) and then dropping our high temperatures by about 10 degrees between today and tomorrow.
Skies will clear Saturday afternoon and the rest of the weekend will be sunny and seasonable with highs in the lower to mid-60s. Enjoy!
