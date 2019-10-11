Comments
PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) — A propane leak shut down a busy Sheetz store in Plum for much of the night and into the early morning.
The leak was first reported around 12:50 a.m. at the business on Hulton Road.
The propane pumps as well as the entire store were all shut down while crews worked to repair the issue.
Officials have not yet said what caused the leak, but no injuries were reported.
An employee said the gas station would be reopening around 11 a.m.
