SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) — Two suspects are wanted after a man overdosed on heroin and was found dead inside a home on Baldwin Avenue in Sharon.

According to the Sharon Police Department, James Clarke and Samantha Gregory are wanted on charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

On September 24, the body of Dwyane Jordan was found in the basement of his home on Baldwin Avenue after overdosing on heroin that Clarke had sold him.

Police said the overdose had occurred on September 22 when Clarke and Gregory were inside the home with Jordan.

After Jordan overdosed, police say Clarke and Gregory drug his body to the basement, covered him with a sheet, and then destroyed his cell phone inside a clothes dryer in the kitchen.

During a search of the home, police found the destroyed cell phone.

Clarke is described as an African-American male with a beard, 6-foot-one-inch tall, weighing 190 pounds.

Gregory is described as an African-American female, 5-foot-5-inches tall, weighing 115 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call the Sharon Police Department at 724-983-3210 or the Mercer County 911 Center at 724-662-6110.