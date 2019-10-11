



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ravens safety Earl Thomas has been disciplined for his illegal hit on Steelers Quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Thomas was fined $21,000 for the helmet-to-helmet hit levied in the 3rd quarter of last Sunday’s game. According to reports, Thomas reached out to Rudolph to check on his well-being, but did not get a response.

Rudolph remains in the concussion protocol and looks to be out for the Steelers upcoming game against the Los Angeles Chargers on the west coast. He practiced on a limited basis all week.