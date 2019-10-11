



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — T.J. Watt is celebrating his 25th birthday and his older brother is making sure everyone knows about it.

J.J. Watt posted an epic photo via Twitter Friday to let his followers know.

“For your birthday, I will post the most badass photo that has been taken of you in your 25 years of life. Hope you have a great birthday

@_TJWatt!!! Incredibly proud of all you’ve accomplished and grateful to call you my brother. Even bigger things ahead!!!”

The Watt brothers are close, as they tend to interact frequently on social media. They also have started business ventures together as a family.

T.J. will be seeing his other brother Derek Sunday night when the Steelers battle the Chargers.

Happy Birthday T.J.!