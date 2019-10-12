Comments
GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Multiple crews responded to a fire in Westmoreland County.
Dispatchers say it happened around 11:45 p.m. Friday night at the Public Works Building, in the 500 block of South Urania Avenue in Greensburg.
No one was inside or hurt during the fire.
The scene is clear, but crews were still at the scene early Saturday morning to put out hot spots.
There is no word on the extent of damage at this time, but crews say the flames were coming out of the roof.
The investigation is still underway.
