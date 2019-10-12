Filed Under:Astronomy, Full Moon, Hunter's Moon, Northern Hemisphere, Sunset


PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Hunter’s Moon is a full moon, but better.

The Hunter’s Moon is the full moon after the Harvest Moon, which appeared on September 13 this year.

This weekend, October 12-13, is prime time for the Hunter’s Moon in the Northern Hemisphere.

The Hunter’s Moon is happening close to the autumn equinox, meaning there will be early evening moonrises.

Historically, the Hunter’s Moon was said to illuminate the prey of hunters after harvest season.

Look for a full-looking moon in the east as the sun goes down.

Comments