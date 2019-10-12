Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Hunter’s Moon is a full moon, but better.
The Hunter’s Moon is the full moon after the Harvest Moon, which appeared on September 13 this year.
Hunter’s Moon rising: this weekend will bring the next full Moon. See details at https://t.co/C9hshrb5ml pic.twitter.com/nai9cmpill
— NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) October 8, 2019
This weekend, October 12-13, is prime time for the Hunter’s Moon in the Northern Hemisphere.
The Hunter’s Moon is happening close to the autumn equinox, meaning there will be early evening moonrises.
Historically, the Hunter’s Moon was said to illuminate the prey of hunters after harvest season.
Look for a full-looking moon in the east as the sun goes down.
