



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews responded to a 16-inch water main break in Mt. Washington Saturday afternoon.

It happened in the 300 block of Virginia Avenue in front of WM Slater and Sons Funeral Home.

According to the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, the water has been shut off and some residences and businesses in the area have either low water pressure or no water.

NEW: They have now specified the advisory will be for Ridgemont, Westwood and Elliott. @KDKA — Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) October 12, 2019

A boil water advisory will be in place for Ridgemont, Westwood, and Elliott

WM Slater and Sons Funeral Home Director David Donis said the break happened around 3:30 Saturday afternoon, and water began rushing into the funeral home.

“The water just started coming up out of the ground,” he said. “I was outside here, walked inside, heard water running and didn’t think anything of it, then all of a sudden, just water pouring against the building.”

Donis said there were about 6 inches of water in the building, and they will likely have to move a Monday funeral service to a different location.

“We have a lot of water on the inside, and we just called a service to help us clean up on the inside,” he said.

Donis and a neighbor both said they had water.

A searchable map for the Boil Water Advisory is available on PWSA’s website.