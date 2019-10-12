  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    10:00 AMLucky Dog
    10:30 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    11:00 AMHometown High Q
    11:30 AMHometown High Q
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cold Weather, Forecast, Frost Advisory, Local TV, Pittsburgh Forecast, Pittsburgh Weather, weather


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The days of 70-degree weather are gone: the first frost advisory of the season is here.

National Weather Service Pittsburgh has put in place a Sunday morning frost advisory.

The advisory will be in effect from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

KDKA Meteorologist Kristin Emery says clear and sunny skies plus light winds will combine to create these chilly conditions.

Temperatures in Western Pennsylvania, as well as parts of Ohio and West Virginia, are expected to hit in the mid to low 30s.

Multiple counties will be affected, including Allegheny, Greene, Washington, Beaver, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango, Butler, Clarion, Jefferson, Armstrong, Indiana, Westmoreland, Somerset and Fayette.

NWS Pittsburgh advises residents to cover “sensitive outdoor vegetation” that could be hurt with these plummeting temps.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments