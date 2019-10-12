



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The days of 70-degree weather are gone: the first frost advisory of the season is here.

National Weather Service Pittsburgh has put in place a Sunday morning frost advisory.

🥶 A Frost Advisory has been issued for Sunday morning. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s in the highlighted area. Be sure to protect any sensitive outdoor vegetation! #PAwx #OHwx #WVwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/LY20fu5xJn — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) October 12, 2019

The advisory will be in effect from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m.

KDKA Meteorologist Kristin Emery says clear and sunny skies plus light winds will combine to create these chilly conditions.

Temperatures in Western Pennsylvania, as well as parts of Ohio and West Virginia, are expected to hit in the mid to low 30s.

Multiple counties will be affected, including Allegheny, Greene, Washington, Beaver, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango, Butler, Clarion, Jefferson, Armstrong, Indiana, Westmoreland, Somerset and Fayette.

NWS Pittsburgh advises residents to cover “sensitive outdoor vegetation” that could be hurt with these plummeting temps.

