By Kristin Emery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The weekend is off to a dreary start as a cold front sweeps through, but the good news is that it’s expected to clear up soon.

KDKA Meteorologist Kristin Emery says showers will push through our area early Saturday morning with a passing cold front.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

This front is expected to clear out skies after lunch, really cooling down temperatures.

While Pittsburgh is waking up to temperatures in the 60s, Kristin Emery says cooler air will drop temperatures into the lower 50s. Highs will only recover back up to the upper 50s by late afternoon.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

But then, clear and sunny skies plus light winds will combine to create possible frost conditions Sunday morning, so we have a frost advisory in place Saturday night.

Sunday looks sunny with highs in the lower 60s, which is close to the average for this time of year.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The rest of the week is expected to see temperatures in the low to mid-60s with a chance of showers on Wednesday.

