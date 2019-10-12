Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– National speakers meet for this year’s CAST Global Innovation Summit at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Downtown Pittsburgh.
The event honors technology and innovation and achievements in the STEM fields.
Experts from around the world discussed relevant world topics like gene technology, viruses, and the so-called health gap.
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says holing the conference in Pittsburgh is proof that the city is a technological hub. He hopes the summit will bring more jobs to the region.
The summit, sponsored by Westinghouse, is offering a river course and admission to the Heinz History Center both at discounted prices today.
All activities and events for the summit will be wrapped up tomorrow.
